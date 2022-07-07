- New Word list for last phase without heavy slurs
- Fix last stage without camera - can finish game without camera
- The game takes up 50% less disk space
- Warning prompt for camera not being detected
- If the camera is being used by another program during the game, the moment it is released, the game is able to detect and use it
- Prompt at the beginning of the game to ask for permission to modify files on the computer
enJoyTyping update for 7 July 2022
Last phase (no more heavy slurs) + can play without webcam and permissions
Patchnotes via Steam Community
