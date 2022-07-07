 Skip to content

enJoyTyping update for 7 July 2022

Last phase (no more heavy slurs) + can play without webcam and permissions

Share · View all patches · Build 9077107 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New Word list for last phase without heavy slurs
  • Fix last stage without camera - can finish game without camera
  • The game takes up 50% less disk space
  • Warning prompt for camera not being detected
  • If the camera is being used by another program during the game, the moment it is released, the game is able to detect and use it
  • Prompt at the beginning of the game to ask for permission to modify files on the computer
