[Ver 0.2.07070] Update Info

The following items have been updated. (Machine translation)
- Fixed a bug that caused the screen to remain dark when the Monster House and Alpha Monster appeared at the same time during floor movement.
- Fixed the activation probability of some counterattack skills.
- Fixed a bug that caused the initial Like range to be an unintended value. (The appearance of monsters with one heart icon is a normal process in itself)
- Ask the big fox to change the dialogue(Japanese Only)
- Changed the effect, consumed SP, and success rate of the skill "Dance of Aburaage".
- Adjusted overall SP consumption of the skill.
- Introduced SP increase/decrease calculation for some passive skills.
- Fixed a bug that allowed the name of the friends to be set to nothing.
- Improved movement skills.
- Reduced conditions for opening stores in dungeons for damage.
- MP and SP consumption of skills in bases now correctly displayed.
- Changed the effect of the "Corrupting Trap".
Changed files in this update