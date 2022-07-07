 Skip to content

Monster Girls and the Mysterious Adventure 2 update for 7 July 2022

[Ver 0.2.07070] Update Info

Build 9077033 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The following items have been updated. (Machine translation)

  • Fixed a bug that caused the screen to remain dark when the Monster House and Alpha Monster appeared at the same time during floor movement.
  • Fixed the activation probability of some counterattack skills.
  • Fixed a bug that caused the initial Like range to be an unintended value. (The appearance of monsters with one heart icon is a normal process in itself)
  • Ask the big fox to change the dialogue(Japanese Only)
  • Changed the effect, consumed SP, and success rate of the skill "Dance of Aburaage".
  • Adjusted overall SP consumption of the skill.
  • Introduced SP increase/decrease calculation for some passive skills.
  • Fixed a bug that allowed the name of the friends to be set to nothing.
  • Improved movement skills.
  • Reduced conditions for opening stores in dungeons for damage.
  • MP and SP consumption of skills in bases now correctly displayed.
  • Changed the effect of the "Corrupting Trap".
