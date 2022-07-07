 Skip to content

Hired Ops update for 7 July 2022

Hotfix for Hired Ops

7 July 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Mercenaries! We've installed an update to the Hired Ops client containing a number of fixes.

The fixes are:

  • Fixed some server bugs leading to sudden match end;
  • Clan contract progress was not displayed in overview mode during the match;
  • Player could push other players through geometry with a drone (drone collision with players was disabled);
  • Hanging toltips at the cursor while loading into a match;
  • Repeated display of the popup window with the Daily Reward.

Added:

  • Neck kill icon in killfeed.

Sounds:

  • Improved the quality of gunshot sounds on some weapons;
  • Additional shot effect added when aiming down sights.

