Hotfix for Hired Ops

Mercenaries! We've installed an update to the Hired Ops client containing a number of fixes.
The fixes are:
- Fixed some server bugs leading to sudden match end;
- Clan contract progress was not displayed in overview mode during the match;
- Player could push other players through geometry with a drone (drone collision with players was disabled);
- Hanging toltips at the cursor while loading into a match;
- Repeated display of the popup window with the Daily Reward.
Added:
- Neck kill icon in killfeed.
Sounds:
- Improved the quality of gunshot sounds on some weapons;
- Additional shot effect added when aiming down sights.
Changed files in this update