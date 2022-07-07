 Skip to content

Demeo update for 7 July 2022

Demeo Doubles Mode is Now Live!

Build 9076525

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello adventurers,

We have some great news for you today – the doubles mode is now live! This means that you can jump into a private game room with a friend and control a full party of heroes together, two for you and two for them.

To launch a game in doubles mode, start a private multiplayer game and select ‘two heroes per player’.

  • We’ve also added some improvements to the game including:
  • Polished some UI
  • The PC Edition pause menu now displays the floor number and the name of the specific map you're on
  • Fixed an issue where enemies close to the entrance had to be defeated in order to finish the level (Serpent Lord levels only)
  • Fixed bug where the number of enemies to defeat in order to exit a level sometimes was wrong for joining players
  • Pieces that cannot perform actions do no longer run away when panicked
  • Fixed issues with dice getting stuck after rolling
  • Made all healing ability notifications consistent
  • Cána and Verochka no longer attack Spore Fungi and Spider Eggs, unless ordered to do so
  • After breaking a lamp with Master's Call, Cána will no longer walk to where that lamp was placed
  • Players no longer hit themselves when missing a melee attack
  • Invulnerability no longer prevents counter damage from triggering
  • Invulnerability now clears all negative status effects and prevents you from acquiring them
  • The camera has been removed from the painting room in Heroes’ Hangout in VR

Enjoy!

The Demeo Team

