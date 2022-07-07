Dimensional Portal Abberation 1: Capital Flux

In this event, you can get a capital ship schematic by choosing your command center, fly option then Dimensional Portal Event 1:Abberation. It will be hard to obtain, but you'll know it when you pick it up for it will be green and raise up on the screen as seen in the screen shot of this update. You'll then need to bring it back to the International Battle of Champions Speed buy location aka: IBOC Speed Shop, indicated by the red fire box. If you've seen the green thing raise on your screen, open the store, and you now have a capital ship schematic.

Practice opening the IBOC Speed Shop by flying into the cube of flames so you know how to open it. As you defeat enemy drones, they drop scrap which you can use at the IBOC to power up your ship. If things glitch out, just restart the client, the kinks will be worked out over time, no stress.

It's clunky, the UI ain't great, but items are in, and it is a great foundation to build on. I'm giving great rewards to those out to try the game at an early state. You'll see the updates come and get remarkably better each one that comes out until all the mmo techs are in.

Really only one schematic is useful, these are not tradable as most everything else will be.

Enjoy. I'm aiming for 1-2 patches a week.