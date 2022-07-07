- Final for AIQIU character added
- End of MEILEN was fixed, it skipped it.
- Final BUG was fixed, it skipped it.
- The main language is now ENGLISH.
- Added new background for Ariel, the one that was going to BIGBEN.
- ENERGY charge flash disabled, you can activate it by pressing "1".
- Added "Kill 100 Gnomes" Achievement
- Added "Final Bug" Achievement
- Added "Final Aiqiu" Achievement
- Added achievement "Hit 5000 defenses"
- Added achievement "Hit 10000 defenses"
FACTOR D update for 7 July 2022
UPDATE 10
