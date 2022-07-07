 Skip to content

FACTOR D update for 7 July 2022

UPDATE 10

Share · View all patches · Build 9075949 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Final for AIQIU character added
  • End of MEILEN was fixed, it skipped it.
  • Final BUG was fixed, it skipped it.
  • The main language is now ENGLISH.
  • Added new background for Ariel, the one that was going to BIGBEN.
  • ENERGY charge flash disabled, you can activate it by pressing "1".
  • Added "Kill 100 Gnomes" Achievement
  • Added "Final Bug" Achievement
  • Added "Final Aiqiu" Achievement
  • Added achievement "Hit 5000 defenses"
  • Added achievement "Hit 10000 defenses"

