Combat Update & Procedural Attack Animations & Diverse Parkour & Pre-Beta 0.8.8

Vikings!

The Pre-Beta 0.8.8 patch is here and has brought a lot of new content, let's check it out!

Procedural Attack Animations

First, many animations become procedural. They get the most influence from how you move your mouse. This makes the blade feel like an extension of your hand. This area of improvement can be developed further, but it already increases control satisfaction.

This is where the fun begins, all attack animations also have procedural animation logic. This means that all attack animations can now play differently depending on your mouse movement.

You can adjust the direction of the blade in flight.

In addition, you can control the angle of your shield to adapt to the attack.

We've also tweaked the stamina balance a bit for the more intense fights we're preparing for when you and your squad face more enemies in the future.

This allows you to use directional dodges more freely. Dodges add a lot of combat dynamics, and it is the dynamics that we want to emphasize in our Viking combat.

Today's combat improvements include other nice adjustments, we've added more weight to each attack with diverse animation and camera movement techniques, it now feels like more natural physics.

The animation system has been adjusted to make animation transitions smoother and more natural. For example, earlier when entering a sprint, there was a sharp rough animation change, and now it corresponds to an acceleration of speed.

Diverse Parkour

Now you can climb walls, jump over fences, step on rocks in different ways.

For convenience, the climb will be performed automatically when sprinting over an obstacle. For example, run over the fence, and your character will jump over it.

When you're not running, just walk up to an obstacle and press the jump button.

Moreover, NPCs also know how to parkour. Enemies and your squad will epicly enter the battle under your command. Some of them won't, it's possible to fall from there...

Note: not all rocks and building objects are compatible with parkour at the moment, they will be in the next patches.

Crouch For All Weapons

Now there is a crouch with all weapons.

Fishing Trap Fix

The last patch had problems with the fishing trap, this fixes them. The fishing trap must be placed in the lake. One of the lakes has a default marker on the compass.

Roaming Warriors

Hostile Vikings may appear on your path through the forest.

Weather Improvement

Some graphics tweaks, a general increase in brightness and a change in weather probability.

More Ores

Thanks guys for the feedback after the previous update. Added more stone and iron to the map, making them easier to find. Also in future patches, it will be possible to mine those rocks too so that there is no confusion.

Increased Animals Population

More wild animals in the forests are happy to meet you.

Additional Improvements

Improved water material.

Added temporary water blocking volumes to prevent the ship from falling under the map.

Fixed collisions that caused weapons to fall underground.

Fixed exploding eyeballs on characters.

Skål!

Blackrose Arts