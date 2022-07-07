Update 63 – First Steps and Global Server

Hope everyone is enjoying their summer! Today we start rolling out a series of big updates that has been in works for the past months. Have to warn you - it will be a process – as we are expecting 7 updates over the next two months before everything is finally in-game and running. Our goal is to make the experience as smooth as possible, keeping the live build working well, without downtimes.

Majority of changes are behind the scene, until we ready to drop bigger features like offline multiplayer, or super fast loading times. But right away you will star noticing better stability, a lot of fixes across the board, and same time we will be adding new content here and there.

Over the course of the summer you will see new vehicles, new planets, a lot of gameplay improvements and balancing, UI updates and more. Though the main features that we have been working on is a smooth, fast game, without game breaking bugs, and a better gameplay flow.

Please keep in mind that these changes do not affect current online Singleplayer, and to experience the improvements please play the game on the new Global Official Server or restart self-hosted server. Today`s update includes mostly behind the scene changes, but a lot of outstanding issues has been fixes and performance and server stability has been significantly improved.

Quick note - there will be some cleanup on the Global Server tomorrow morning around 6am EST that might effect a few players, downtime will be brief. We ll also be adding second part of today s update tomorrow - but it doesn t effect the gameplay, only the file assets structure. So far only core files were uploaded, tomorrow morning we are adding the repackaged art assets (it s about 2Gb download)

Also we are expecting a potential clean-slate server wipe, but we`ll try to postpone it as far as possible, hopefully as late as September, and players will be able to store their items in global storage before the wipe.

And you can expect the next big update towards end of next week or sooner. As always thanks for all your support and staying with us through all these years.