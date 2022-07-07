V0.5.2.B - Clean up patch with some balancing and bugfixes for utility skills

Hey gladiators, this is just a small clean-up patch after yesterday's big V0.5.2.A patch with some balancing and bugfixing. This afternoon I will start on rebalancing a bunch of the existing arena champions and begin work on adding in new champions and arena areas.

Cheers, Oli

V0.5.2.B Patch notes



---- BALANCE CHANGES / STAT FIXES ---

• Fixed bug where certain offensive utility skills like This Is Brandor, Shove and Grapple had a very low hit chance

• Reduced Smash Hit damage bonus to 6% per point

• Increased damage of Mighty Smash and Parasitic Bite

• Increased Bubble Up health regeneration to 70%

• Impervious now heals 40% over 4 turns

--- BATTLE CHANGES / FIXES --

• Fixed a bug where Combat Ready did not increase initiative roll

• Fixed a bug where you gained spirit and bonuses when attacking Impervious golems

• Fixed a bug where the Human Spirit only removed one negative status effect and not all

• Reduced essence cost for first part of whirlwind to improve its usefulness

• Fixed a bug where enemies drinking utility potions ( agility/strength/charisma etc) received no positive effect