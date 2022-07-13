 Skip to content

Granblue Fantasy: Versus update for 13 July 2022

Steam Ver. 2.82 Patch Notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Various bug fixes have been implemented.

For more information, please refer to the following URL:
https://granbluefantasyvs.com/news/2022/07/12/ver-2-82-patch-notes/

