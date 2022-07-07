- Added more pen colors for Doodle It mode
- Fixed issue with Doodle It mode dealing out repeat cards before they've all been used
- Updated per-player score screen (currently only seen in Doodle It mode) to sort by player number instead of score
- Fixed Doodle It Guess Phase not having chime and skip sounds on button presses
- Fixed issue with previous host sometimes still getting host buttons in future games
- Fixed some card typos
- Updated verbiage around starting games to reduce confusion between multi-device and single-device gameplay and to provide a basic description of how the game is meant to be played
Party Words update for 7 July 2022
v0.52 Updates
