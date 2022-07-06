 Skip to content

B100X - Auto Dungeon RPG update for 6 July 2022

v1.5.3 has been released.

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Improvements
  • Support keyboard shortcuts.
  • Keys corresponding to positions such as “1=Job” and “2=Skill” on the adventure preparation screen… “1=Info” and “2=Equip” on the item management screen… can be used as shortcuts. In addition, sub-functions such as “Z=Sort,” “X=Search,” “C=Open Warehouse,” etc. can also be assigned to the Z to C keys.
  • With this change, the ability to protect items by pressing the X key will be temporarily eliminated.
  • When an internal error occurs during combat, hearts will no longer be lost after restarting the game.
  • When synthesizing items, if a search is performed after the first item is selected, the synthesis selection state will be canceled.
  • The item management screen will be completely revamped in v2.0.0.
Fixes
  • Fixed a bug in which the effect of the follow-up attack was not triggered when the player had “Fate Fixed” and “Damage when hit” and did not have the follow-up attack.
  • Fixed a bug that in some environments, the “INI-STM-001” error message would appear in rare cases, preventing the application from starting up.
  • Fixed an issue where the text in the difficulty dropdown for new dungeons was not displayed.
  • Fixed a bug that the expedition function may reverse the order of using hearts.
  • Fixed a bug that prevented challenging the fractal layer.
  • Fixed some texts.
