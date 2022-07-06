v1.5.3 has been released.

Improvements
- Support keyboard shortcuts.
- Keys corresponding to positions such as “1=Job” and “2=Skill” on the adventure preparation screen… “1=Info” and “2=Equip” on the item management screen… can be used as shortcuts. In addition, sub-functions such as “Z=Sort,” “X=Search,” “C=Open Warehouse,” etc. can also be assigned to the Z to C keys.
- With this change, the ability to protect items by pressing the X key will be temporarily eliminated.
- When an internal error occurs during combat, hearts will no longer be lost after restarting the game.
- When synthesizing items, if a search is performed after the first item is selected, the synthesis selection state will be canceled.
- The item management screen will be completely revamped in v2.0.0.
Fixes
- Fixed a bug in which the effect of the follow-up attack was not triggered when the player had “Fate Fixed” and “Damage when hit” and did not have the follow-up attack.
- Fixed a bug that in some environments, the “INI-STM-001” error message would appear in rare cases, preventing the application from starting up.
- Fixed an issue where the text in the difficulty dropdown for new dungeons was not displayed.
- Fixed a bug that the expedition function may reverse the order of using hearts.
- Fixed a bug that prevented challenging the fractal layer.
- Fixed some texts.
Changed files in this update