The GoD Unit update for 6 July 2022

Patch 1.2.1.

Patch 1.2.1.

Build 9074304 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added the option to skip heard dialogues and experienced events in levels; you need to enable it in Gameplay Settings, it’s disabled by default. Skipping works within one game instance: if you exit and relaunch the game, all dialogues and events will play.
  • Added some music in the very last levels; more ambient music for the rest of the levels is being worked on;
  • Fixed bugs related to immobility of certain objects;
  • Minor improvements and fixes.

