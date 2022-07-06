 Skip to content

Alaloth - Champions of The Four Kingdoms update for 6 July 2022

[6.7.22] New Hoftix available now!

Share · View all patches · Build 9074147 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

CHANGELOG

  • Lava's texture in Kima the Volcan has been improved and now looks definitely better
  • Proximity barks added to strongholds for items included in the Supporter pack [PC recognize now both Nikan and Wisdom of The Mudar]
  • Music volumes have been tweaked to be more aligned with the other SFX and the ambience tracks.
  • Bogtok (Cortians' Boss) death SFX tweaked to be more impactful
  • Slow Jog quest now does update its Codex entry properly
  • Massive number of fixes on navmeshes to improve PC movement in FA avoiding weird blocks during combat
  • A Whole New World quest now properly register quest items
  • Various skills' VFX tweaked
  • New items added to be iterated
