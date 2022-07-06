[6.7.22] New Hoftix available now!

CHANGELOG
- Lava's texture in Kima the Volcan has been improved and now looks definitely better
- Proximity barks added to strongholds for items included in the Supporter pack [PC recognize now both Nikan and Wisdom of The Mudar]
- Music volumes have been tweaked to be more aligned with the other SFX and the ambience tracks.
- Bogtok (Cortians' Boss) death SFX tweaked to be more impactful
- Slow Jog quest now does update its Codex entry properly
- Massive number of fixes on navmeshes to improve PC movement in FA avoiding weird blocks during combat
- A Whole New World quest now properly register quest items
- Various skills' VFX tweaked
- New items added to be iterated
Follow our official channels to stay up to date:
Like Alaloth on Facebook
Follow Alaloth on Twitter
Check out our Steam page
https://store.steampowered.com/app/919360/Alaloth_Champions_of_The_Four_Kingdoms/
Changed files in this update