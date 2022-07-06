 Skip to content

Kiteboarding Pro update for 6 July 2022

July update

Share · View all patches · Build 9074057 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Implemented new kiteloop physics including heli loop with thermal winds
  • Fixed bug in which during the landing the actual landing angle was off, sometimes by almost 30-40°, which often resulted in a player crash
  • Fixed misaligned HUD elements
  • Fixed rotation counter that was not counting rotations when doing manual rotations
  • Fixed rotation counter fading out after the 540
  • Rotation on rails is now easier to control
