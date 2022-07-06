July update

- Implemented new kiteloop physics including heli loop with thermal winds
- Fixed bug in which during the landing the actual landing angle was off, sometimes by almost 30-40°, which often resulted in a player crash
- Fixed misaligned HUD elements
- Fixed rotation counter that was not counting rotations when doing manual rotations
- Fixed rotation counter fading out after the 540
- Rotation on rails is now easier to control
