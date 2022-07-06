UNSTABLE Patch 1.0.8 - Keycards

**
NEW BUNKER DOOR CODE/KEYPAD SYSTEM
**
- Before when you entered a bunker you had to find a code and this was generated with each save. However, this causes issues, where codes wouldn't generate, etc.
- This new system implements 2 types of keycards the player can find.
- Standard Keycard: One time use on any bunker door
- All Access Keycard: Extremely rare and can be used multiple times on any bunker door
- Standard keycards will be spawned in briefcases placed around the map, these both have a random chance to spawn at their set locations and and a 75% chance to spawn that keycard.
- All Access Keycards are extremely rare, you could say some big dead person has it on them possibly, but again extremely rare.
CHANGES:
- Increased distance and volume of ice cream truck audio
BUG FIXES:
- Fix for map being blank
Changed depots in unstable branch