The Last Clockwinder update for 11 July 2022

Minor Bug Fix Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 9073837 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • A bug has been fixed that, on rare occasions, caused players to load into the Main Menu far above the floor and with unresponsive hands.
  • Switches on audio devices are no longer able to wander away from their intended location.
  • The achievement in the Library room is now a bit more achievable.

