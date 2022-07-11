- A bug has been fixed that, on rare occasions, caused players to load into the Main Menu far above the floor and with unresponsive hands.
- Switches on audio devices are no longer able to wander away from their intended location.
- The achievement in the Library room is now a bit more achievable.
The Last Clockwinder update for 11 July 2022
Minor Bug Fix Patch
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update