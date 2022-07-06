Localisation Update 2

Translations for Portuquese, German, Italian & Russian are now available! There is going to be some minor graphical imperfections, since some of the translations didnt fit properly into menus.

-Added translation for Portuquese, German, Italian & Russian

-Changed some font styles

-Fixed there being extra selection options menu (when using arrow keys)

-Fixed some translation mistakes

If anyone is interested improving translations locale file is here:

C:\Program Files (x86)\Steam\steamapps\common\The Struggle of Combat\locale

If you modify locale file, just remember to save it as CSV-file and use UTF-8 formatting or some of the letters might not work. Also remember to close locale file before opening the game.