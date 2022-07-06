- Fixed issues of where interaction with blowing out the candles in Dungeon 01 would still use the default key settings after changing the key binding for it. Same for using the Flask.
- At max health, you could still use a flask to heal and waste a use. Now you cannot use the flask if at max health.
- Added a warning message to the Main Menu. When you start a New Game for the first time, it will start a new game as normal. Now if you select New Game but have saved data, you will now be prompted with a warning that you will overwrite that saved data to choose Yes or No. This helps prevent accidental save data overwrite if you meant to select Continue but clicked New Game by accident.
Dungeons Of The Deep update for 6 July 2022
Fixes, Additions etc.
