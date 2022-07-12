Launch Day + Future Roadmap!

Greetings Defenders!

Today is the big day, Defenders of Asteria is finally releasing on Steam. While hoping for a smooth launch, I am expecting something to go wrong at anytime, so if you find anything please report it on the Steam forums or onto the Official Discord group.

As for the future, I have no plans for any dlc or microtransactions, all new content will be releasing in free updates. I have plans for new heroes, towers, maps, raid maps, and enemies, and will be teasing all new content and conducting polls for what the community would like to see on the Discord as well!

I thank all of you who buy the game or share it with your friends, it truly means so much to me to finally get to release my own game and I hope you all enjoy it!