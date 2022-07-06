Update 2.3 - Under the Rainbow

Hello dear community,
after a longer break we have an update today. Especially we have fixed some bugs. Thank you for your contributions! But we also have a little surprise for you.
A new ride: Prism
Included in the latest update is a new free ride. It's a classic.
Bugfixes
- Brakes were misbehaving on many rides
- When activating Strobo, the logo running light was not turned off
- At the "Rising Sun" the light sources were placed a bit behind the light boxes
- On the "Rising Sun" a few running light caps were missing on the back wall
- At the "Rising Sun" the spotlights at the deco-parts were not deactivated
- At the "Rising Sun" and "Forge" the theming was not applied correctly on the ticket booth
- At the "Hurricane" the red tail lights were not deactivated when the strobo was activated
- At the "Chopper" the cashier was not positioned correctly
Other
- Added: VSync + FPS Limit options
- Improved: Brakes should now respond a bit smoother and not so jerky
- Improved: Microphone now next to the control panel when "forging"
- Improved: Chaser cameras at the "Forge" have been repositioned.
- Improved: Clouds are now slightly smaller and move slower
Indoorlands on offer
At this point we would like to point out our other project "Indoorlands" again. This one is still available for one day with 20% discount.
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1378890/Indoorlands/
The next update is also already in production, here you can find more information:
https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1378890/view/3328738190615557898
We hope you like the update ːsteamhappyː
- Your Team Pixelsplit
