Update 2.3 - Under the Rainbow

Hello dear community,

after a longer break we have an update today. Especially we have fixed some bugs. Thank you for your contributions! But we also have a little surprise for you.

A new ride: Prism

Included in the latest update is a new free ride. It's a classic.



Bugfixes

Brakes were misbehaving on many rides

When activating Strobo, the logo running light was not turned off

At the "Rising Sun" the light sources were placed a bit behind the light boxes

On the "Rising Sun" a few running light caps were missing on the back wall

At the "Rising Sun" the spotlights at the deco-parts were not deactivated

At the "Rising Sun" and "Forge" the theming was not applied correctly on the ticket booth

At the "Hurricane" the red tail lights were not deactivated when the strobo was activated

At the "Chopper" the cashier was not positioned correctly

Other

Added: VSync + FPS Limit options

Improved: Brakes should now respond a bit smoother and not so jerky

Improved: Microphone now next to the control panel when "forging"

Improved: Chaser cameras at the "Forge" have been repositioned.

Improved: Clouds are now slightly smaller and move slower

We hope you like the update ːsteamhappyː