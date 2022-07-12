 Skip to content

Rocket League update for 12 July 2022

Rocket League Patch Notes v2.18

Rocket League Patch Notes v2.18

Version: Rocket League v2.18
Platforms: Epic Games Store, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Steam, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
Scheduled Release: 7/12/2022, 4 p.m. PDT / 11 p.m. UTC

New Content

Changes and Updates

Knockout

  • Change to Stun Timer: If you are grabbed and then thrown by an opponent, the bar showing stun effect will no longer reset to full between the two actions

    • This change was made to make downward throws less punishing

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed save data uploads so they do not affect connectivity and/or in-game performance at the start of online matches for some players
  • Adjusted how Decals affect appearance of body trim on Octane so pixelation no longer occurs
  • [Knockout] Adjusted volume of impacts and shield activation in Knockout
  • [Knockout] Fixed a bug causing splitscreen players to be kicked from a Knockout match due to being idle when only one has been eliminated
  • Fixed a bug with Season 6 Rewards Decals not loading properly
  • Fixed appearance of the Season 6 Rewards Decals on the Battle Bus Car Body
  • Fixed classification of the ‘Sizzled’ Decal
  • [All Consoles] Fixed a bug preventing the car and arena grass from appearing in the main menu when a new player completes the intro event

Known Issues

  • For a complete list of Known Issues in Rocket League, go here!

