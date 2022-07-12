Rocket League Patch Notes v2.18

Version: Rocket League v2.18
Platforms: Epic Games Store, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Steam, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
Scheduled Release: 7/12/2022, 4 p.m. PDT / 11 p.m. UTC
New Content
- v2.18 prepares Rocket League for the introduction of 007’s Aston Martin DBS
Changes and Updates
Knockout
Change to Stun Timer: If you are grabbed and then thrown by an opponent, the bar showing stun effect will no longer reset to full between the two actions
- This change was made to make downward throws less punishing
Bug Fixes
- Fixed save data uploads so they do not affect connectivity and/or in-game performance at the start of online matches for some players
- Adjusted how Decals affect appearance of body trim on Octane so pixelation no longer occurs
- [Knockout] Adjusted volume of impacts and shield activation in Knockout
- [Knockout] Fixed a bug causing splitscreen players to be kicked from a Knockout match due to being idle when only one has been eliminated
- Fixed a bug with Season 6 Rewards Decals not loading properly
- Fixed appearance of the Season 6 Rewards Decals on the Battle Bus Car Body
- Fixed classification of the ‘Sizzled’ Decal
- [All Consoles] Fixed a bug preventing the car and arena grass from appearing in the main menu when a new player completes the intro event
Known Issues
