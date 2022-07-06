- New map: Ancient Chinese style buildings and mountains.
- Add the function to control the weather, press N to change the day and night and also change the weather randomly.
- Weather system improvements and optimizations
- Model texture material optimization, reducing game size and improving game loading speed
- Landscape optimization, scene detail improvement, plant LOD optimization, improved frame rate
Fireworks Simulator: Realistic update for 6 July 2022
v1.4: New map and optimization
Patchnotes via Steam Community
