 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Fireworks Simulator: Realistic update for 6 July 2022

v1.4: New map and optimization

Share · View all patches · Build 9072968 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New map: Ancient Chinese style buildings and mountains.
  • Add the function to control the weather, press N to change the day and night and also change the weather randomly.
  • Weather system improvements and optimizations
  • Model texture material optimization, reducing game size and improving game loading speed
  • Landscape optimization, scene detail improvement, plant LOD optimization, improved frame rate
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link