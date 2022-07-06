 Skip to content

Rank: Warmaster update for 6 July 2022

Patch Notes for Version Alpha 0.8.11.3938

Patch Notes for Version Alpha 0.8.11.3938 · Build 9072903

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Mouse wheel support on lists
  • Cosmetic fixes on Multiplayer Lobby, Research Screen (Names Update properly and other clean up), Asset Screen now has button click sounds, Building screen (Upgrades don't crash), Factory Screen now show multiple queues again
  • Dialog Windows now have a defaulted position based on the screen.
  • Press Space to Continue now follows the dialog window
  • Fixed Salvage AI not targeting disabled Enemy Ships.
  • Fixed Crash from automated dropping off cargo if it was from a saved game.
  • Basics tutorial (Tutorial 2) in RC (release candidate). Still needs polish and likely a few fixes.
  • Fixed Ship AI Attacking Targeting and Salvage to co-exist.
  • Fixed Basics tutorial to be able to get past placing 4 nav point requirements.
  • Better Reload reliability
  • Cleared up issue around ~ key (it's to the left of the 1 key)
  • Fixed issue in Flight tutorial where if travel mode was on, it would deadlock the acceleration test
  • Various Fixes
