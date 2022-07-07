New Steam Leaderboards, Seveal Improvements and Quality of Live Changes

Update for the Prologue with all new Steam Leaderboards and several improvements and changes
- Reset the leaderboards and switch to Steam leaderboards in preparation for the level editor. Steam leaderboards allow us to have more leaderboards which we'll need for the level editor.
Happy highscore hunting!
- New animations for the pistol
- New level won effects and audio
- Fix some cases where the player could get stuck in the tutorial
- Don't rotate player when teleporting to the overview, now your rotation in the overview should match your real-world playspace rotation.
- Increase the size of the spawnpoint colliders to make them easier to select
- Fix bug where magazine would be invisible after inserting it into pistol while still holding grab.
Changed files in this update