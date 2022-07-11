Truck Overhaul | Hotfix v0.6.2.3

- You can no longer light other players smudge sticks
- The Phantom will now disappear when a photo is taken of it by non-hosts
- Ghost footsteps will no longer stop spawning during hunts for fast ghosts
- VR players can now hear the Truck footstep sounds
- VR players can now grab objects when not connected to the server
- Each Spirit Box will now have the same type of sounds
- Fixed a bug where ghosts wouldn’t play footstep sounds on all surfaces they walked on
- Fixed several issues related to the ghost not checking for players behind doors
- Ghosts will no longer wander far away multiple times in a row
- The Maple Campsite CCTV counter will now show the correct values
- The campfire will now show the correct temperature on the Thermometer
- The campfire will now increase the room temperature for everyone when lit by another player
If you experience any issues or want to give feedback, please join the official Phasmophobia Discord : https://discord.gg/phasmophobia
Thanks,
Changed files in this update