PropHunter update for 6 July 2022

Fix 0.6.10.2

Build 9072070 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A small update fixes a several number of bugs. Namely:

  • Fixed a black screen for a hunter, now it does not block the entire game interface;
  • Fixed display of skins of players;
  • Changed the balance of new players in the match. Previously, if a player entered in the middle of a match (if 5-10 rounds were played), he became a hunter for the next 5-10 rounds. Now this is fixed and the player will only be a hunter a few times.

If you find additional errors and bugs, please report them for their prompt correction.

