 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Solargene update for 6 July 2022

Version 0.10 has been released!

Share · View all patches · Build 9071639 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

IMPORTANT: for the stable operation of the game, you may need to update the graphics card drivers!

0.10.21

  • game transferred to UnrealEngine 4.27
  • optimized game performance for large colonies (with a large number of buildings, equipment and staff)
  • unused content removed
  • reduced size of some textures
  • non-modal notifications
  • display of walkable areas
  • fixed a bug with staff not being able to move away from launch pads
  • displaying driving routes for the selected character
  • added possibility to send a character to a selected point
  • disabled motion blur
  • fixed character transparency when the camera is indoors
  • night brightness works for any post-processing settings
  • prebuild navigation when loading station
  • fixed characters passing through walls
  • uniform brightness settings for all graphics quality settings
  • resource bar introduces K, M, G indexes to reduce number length
  • corrected English and Chinese localization
  • faster rendering of masked materials
  • number of constantly loaded textures was decreased
  • object highlighting brightness was reduced by 2 times
  • navigational beacon on the surface, which helps personnel find the way when there is a long distance between buildings
  • interface zoom was reduced by default
  • default camera size has been reduced
  • pause in game save dialog
  • deleting asteroids when leaving the solar system view
  • fixed a bug with character activity change after waiting for a door to open
  • added global illumination in the screen space
  • fixed disabling of exhaust for photon engines
  • minimum rendering scale value increased to 20%
  • max brightness adjustment in space night has been increased by 10 times
  • basket button removed from wall, door and track type selection buttons
  • staff lanterns disabled at station loading
  • additional check to remove character actors when leaving the colony
  • removed sun brightness limitation at low post-processing settings
  • fixed construction of fixed sections when there is a shortage of materials
  • deletion button was moved to the station panel header
  • station removal is only allowed when viewed from the solar system
  • hospital decor removed from lab
  • all except the hospital decor was removed from hospitals
  • fixed the placement of contracts in the faction dialog (could not fit into the screen)
  • moved disassembly button to the title bar of the object
  • added disassembly of robots into parts
  • added check when removing block on station
  • added possibility to buy oxygen on Venus (you can't sell it)
  • added checking the shuttle route when saving the game
  • fixed characters getting stuck on stairs
  • fixed effects on navigation of some furniture
  • updated the warehouse panel when founding a colony
  • disabled highlighting of rooms when the camera moves
  • Added Performance group to the Viewbar
  • added FPS display
  • prohibited deleting equipment by minimizing the panel while moving
  • doctors must not work on deenergized equipment
  • reduced variation in mining
  • ban construction on pause
  • UI: fixed values and ranges when changing numeric values by scrolling
  • in the tooltip of storage and tanks it is written how many cubic meters there are and how many are occupied
  • single screen materials for monitors
  • Icons-modifiers for buttons of equipment creation were added (partially duplicated tooltips)
  • in the display of equipment modifiers introduced suffixes K|M|G to reduce the length of numbers
  • information about new versions and history of changes ('what's new')
  • 3 types of new resources added: nuclear reactor fuel, recombination fuel, fusion reactor fuel
  • machines for producing new fuels were added
  • nuclear, fusion and recombination engines now consume new types of fuel
  • robot maintenance room added, robot charging station and robot repair table moved to this room
  • fixed the fall when removing the cell at the station with division into 2 parts
  • racks for storing idle robots were added
  • nuclear fuel is available after researching compact fusion energy
  • one of the desks in the break room has been removed
  • prohibited setting up colonies by pushing outside the planet's surface
  • community made localization fixes moved into the game
  • disabled orbital camera
  • fixed missing hints when building and installing items
  • clear the counter of unreachable items, after teleporting a locked character
  • corridor plants and coffee are available without building farms
  • fixed lack of oxygen generation by plants in some rooms
  • research speed -70%
  • productivity of tier 3 miners +68%
  • the cost of tier 3 miners decreased by 28%
  • energy consumption by tier 3 miners +73%
  • extraction of rare, noble and transuranic elements by a Level 1 miner -39%
  • energy consumption by level 2 miners +64%
  • Liquid fuel consumption by generator -20%
  • indoor energy consumption -70%
  • plant co2 consumption -32%
  • production of heat resistant materials +360%
  • tier 2 battery cost -10%
  • crisis duration +80%
  • parts prices -8%
  • surgical table cost -2 electronics
  • in the server room is reduced by 30 bulbs for the first, second and third equipment
  • nonferrous metal costs -87% in wire production
  • production of heat resistant composites +105%
  • parts for construction of a serial well -15%
  • reduced time spent on pathfinding by personnel
  • corrected fall when character path is interrupted
  • fixed staff chair selection if others are blocked
  • allowed to divide a room with furniture by a door by 2
  • when assigning personnel, checks for specialties that cannot be selected are hidden
  • biowaste production reduced by 4 times
  • fixed dock shifting on station
  • fixed display of resource shortage if <1
  • no crises for explored resources
  • explorable resources added to contracts
  • refrigerators are available without building a workshop
  • fuel consumption by the thermonuclear rector has been reduced by 4 times
  • Iron deposits on Mars are reduced by half
  • nuclear reactor power generation increased by 2 times
  • increased texture pool size
  • texture pool size increased to 3.5GB
  • a message about the deterioration of relations with the faction
  • farms are available after the corridor, and the cafe after the apartments
  • depending on the orientation of the camera in space - do not use automatic vertical alignment
  • fixed turning off light at small miner of hard fossils
  • when saving game from autosave offer to save by profile name
  • fixed a crash when saving shuttles
  • deleted duplicate object in the corridor
  • disabled interface animation in game options
  • disabled modal dialog animations
  • farm and kitchens are available after the robot maintenance room
  • fixed English, French, Japanese and Portuguese localizations
  • fixed the unreachability of some objects immediately after loading the colony
  • fixed falling when moving tourists
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link