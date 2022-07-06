Version 0.10 has been released!

IMPORTANT: for the stable operation of the game, you may need to update the graphics card drivers!
0.10.21
- game transferred to UnrealEngine 4.27
- optimized game performance for large colonies (with a large number of buildings, equipment and staff)
- unused content removed
- reduced size of some textures
- non-modal notifications
- display of walkable areas
- fixed a bug with staff not being able to move away from launch pads
- displaying driving routes for the selected character
- added possibility to send a character to a selected point
- disabled motion blur
- fixed character transparency when the camera is indoors
- night brightness works for any post-processing settings
- prebuild navigation when loading station
- fixed characters passing through walls
- uniform brightness settings for all graphics quality settings
- resource bar introduces K, M, G indexes to reduce number length
- corrected English and Chinese localization
- faster rendering of masked materials
- number of constantly loaded textures was decreased
- object highlighting brightness was reduced by 2 times
- navigational beacon on the surface, which helps personnel find the way when there is a long distance between buildings
- interface zoom was reduced by default
- default camera size has been reduced
- pause in game save dialog
- deleting asteroids when leaving the solar system view
- fixed a bug with character activity change after waiting for a door to open
- added global illumination in the screen space
- fixed disabling of exhaust for photon engines
- minimum rendering scale value increased to 20%
- max brightness adjustment in space night has been increased by 10 times
- basket button removed from wall, door and track type selection buttons
- staff lanterns disabled at station loading
- additional check to remove character actors when leaving the colony
- removed sun brightness limitation at low post-processing settings
- fixed construction of fixed sections when there is a shortage of materials
- deletion button was moved to the station panel header
- station removal is only allowed when viewed from the solar system
- hospital decor removed from lab
- all except the hospital decor was removed from hospitals
- fixed the placement of contracts in the faction dialog (could not fit into the screen)
- moved disassembly button to the title bar of the object
- added disassembly of robots into parts
- added check when removing block on station
- added possibility to buy oxygen on Venus (you can't sell it)
- added checking the shuttle route when saving the game
- fixed characters getting stuck on stairs
- fixed effects on navigation of some furniture
- updated the warehouse panel when founding a colony
- disabled highlighting of rooms when the camera moves
- Added Performance group to the Viewbar
- added FPS display
- prohibited deleting equipment by minimizing the panel while moving
- doctors must not work on deenergized equipment
- reduced variation in mining
- ban construction on pause
- UI: fixed values and ranges when changing numeric values by scrolling
- in the tooltip of storage and tanks it is written how many cubic meters there are and how many are occupied
- single screen materials for monitors
- Icons-modifiers for buttons of equipment creation were added (partially duplicated tooltips)
- in the display of equipment modifiers introduced suffixes K|M|G to reduce the length of numbers
- information about new versions and history of changes ('what's new')
- 3 types of new resources added: nuclear reactor fuel, recombination fuel, fusion reactor fuel
- machines for producing new fuels were added
- nuclear, fusion and recombination engines now consume new types of fuel
- robot maintenance room added, robot charging station and robot repair table moved to this room
- fixed the fall when removing the cell at the station with division into 2 parts
- racks for storing idle robots were added
- nuclear fuel is available after researching compact fusion energy
- one of the desks in the break room has been removed
- prohibited setting up colonies by pushing outside the planet's surface
- community made localization fixes moved into the game
- disabled orbital camera
- fixed missing hints when building and installing items
- clear the counter of unreachable items, after teleporting a locked character
- corridor plants and coffee are available without building farms
- fixed lack of oxygen generation by plants in some rooms
- research speed -70%
- productivity of tier 3 miners +68%
- the cost of tier 3 miners decreased by 28%
- energy consumption by tier 3 miners +73%
- extraction of rare, noble and transuranic elements by a Level 1 miner -39%
- energy consumption by level 2 miners +64%
- Liquid fuel consumption by generator -20%
- indoor energy consumption -70%
- plant co2 consumption -32%
- production of heat resistant materials +360%
- tier 2 battery cost -10%
- crisis duration +80%
- parts prices -8%
- surgical table cost -2 electronics
- in the server room is reduced by 30 bulbs for the first, second and third equipment
- nonferrous metal costs -87% in wire production
- production of heat resistant composites +105%
- parts for construction of a serial well -15%
- reduced time spent on pathfinding by personnel
- corrected fall when character path is interrupted
- fixed staff chair selection if others are blocked
- allowed to divide a room with furniture by a door by 2
- when assigning personnel, checks for specialties that cannot be selected are hidden
- biowaste production reduced by 4 times
- fixed dock shifting on station
- fixed display of resource shortage if <1
- no crises for explored resources
- explorable resources added to contracts
- refrigerators are available without building a workshop
- fuel consumption by the thermonuclear rector has been reduced by 4 times
- Iron deposits on Mars are reduced by half
- nuclear reactor power generation increased by 2 times
- increased texture pool size
- texture pool size increased to 3.5GB
- a message about the deterioration of relations with the faction
- farms are available after the corridor, and the cafe after the apartments
- depending on the orientation of the camera in space - do not use automatic vertical alignment
- fixed turning off light at small miner of hard fossils
- when saving game from autosave offer to save by profile name
- fixed a crash when saving shuttles
- deleted duplicate object in the corridor
- disabled interface animation in game options
- disabled modal dialog animations
- farm and kitchens are available after the robot maintenance room
- fixed English, French, Japanese and Portuguese localizations
- fixed the unreachability of some objects immediately after loading the colony
- fixed falling when moving tourists
