Wizard And Minion Idle update for 7 July 2022

Update 143 (Event & Fix) 06.07.22:

  • New: Summer Event replace Easter Event and last till mid October (it also have 2 event pack in the shop).
  • Change: Lot of new value can go above e308 (dumb bump, exp purchase, and a few others, more are likely to come in the future when doable).
  • New Game: As we are heavily working on the new game, WAMI is lacking update, but i will try to prepare a final one after the new game is fully released.

