- New: Summer Event replace Easter Event and last till mid October (it also have 2 event pack in the shop).
- Change: Lot of new value can go above e308 (dumb bump, exp purchase, and a few others, more are likely to come in the future when doable).
- New Game: As we are heavily working on the new game, WAMI is lacking update, but i will try to prepare a final one after the new game is fully released.
Wizard And Minion Idle update for 7 July 2022
Update 143 (Event & Fix) 06.07.22:
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update