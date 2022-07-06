UPDATE 06.07.2022

New Features
- Introducing skill experience! For now this is used for indicating master leveling progress
- Added different reflections modes to the graphics settings
- Added a countdown for skill cooldowns on the quickbar
Changes
- Reflections are stronger now
- Increased reflection detail
- Some npc naming improvements
Balance updates
- Young mega gazer waits less between attacks
- Reduced young mega gazer damage slightly
- Increased young mega gazers movement speed
- Young mega gazer can now cast teleport to get behind you
- Skill area targets are now shuffled before picking target(s) instead of the semi-random previous behaviour, most notable for the half demons Fire Spirits skill
- Character will now face the target instantly after casting the assassins Backstab skill
Bugfixes
- Fixed minimap zoom in button not being clickable sometimes
- Fixed a translation error in the Socketing UI
- Fixed inconsistent day time value in debug menu
- Fixed an engine bug causing server crashes by working around it until a proper fix is implemented, this might lead to slightly slower initial connection times
- Fixed a small memory leak
- Fixed itemshop greeting not refreshing
- Fixed itemshop greeting overflowing with long player names
Changed files in this update