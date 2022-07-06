UPDATE 06.07.2022

 Skip to content

Inferna update for 6 July 2022

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Features

  • Introducing skill experience! For now this is used for indicating master leveling progress
  • Added different reflections modes to the graphics settings
  • Added a countdown for skill cooldowns on the quickbar

Changes

  • Reflections are stronger now
  • Increased reflection detail
  • Some npc naming improvements

Balance updates

  • Young mega gazer waits less between attacks
  • Reduced young mega gazer damage slightly
  • Increased young mega gazers movement speed
  • Young mega gazer can now cast teleport to get behind you
  • Skill area targets are now shuffled before picking target(s) instead of the semi-random previous behaviour, most notable for the half demons Fire Spirits skill
  • Character will now face the target instantly after casting the assassins Backstab skill

Bugfixes

  • Fixed minimap zoom in button not being clickable sometimes
  • Fixed a translation error in the Socketing UI
  • Fixed inconsistent day time value in debug menu
  • Fixed an engine bug causing server crashes by working around it until a proper fix is implemented, this might lead to slightly slower initial connection times
  • Fixed a small memory leak
  • Fixed itemshop greeting not refreshing
  • Fixed itemshop greeting overflowing with long player names
