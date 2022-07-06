- Now the run of the operatives begins with the 4th cell. Previously began with 2 AP
- Fixed the stop of the game after applying the skill of "short bursts" at heavy infantry
- Optimization XRAY (display of operatives through objects). Now the weapon will not be displayed
- Optimization of residual silhouettes (when performing unmasking actions)
- Optimization of smoke and poison effects
- Client optimization
- Minor GUI fixes
- Minor bug fixes on maps
RAM Pressure update for 6 July 2022
Patch Notes 06/07/2022
Patchnotes via Steam Community
