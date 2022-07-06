 Skip to content

RAM Pressure update for 6 July 2022

Patch Notes 06/07/2022

Share · View all patches · Build 9070623 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Now the run of the operatives begins with the 4th cell. Previously began with 2 AP
  • Fixed the stop of the game after applying the skill of "short bursts" at heavy infantry
  • Optimization XRAY (display of operatives through objects). Now the weapon will not be displayed
  • Optimization of residual silhouettes (when performing unmasking actions)
  • Optimization of smoke and poison effects
  • Client optimization
  • Minor GUI fixes
  • Minor bug fixes on maps

