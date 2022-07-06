1.7 Post Patches - Summer Sale ending soon

Hey space travelers,
Two weeks have passed since the 1.7 update and it's already 1.7.8! :) Thanks to your great feedback we have already fixed and improved many things - of which we want to give you a small overview here.
Special thanks to Goldberger, Floppa Priest, justcallmebob, VillainBob and UnimatrixZero for their helpful input!
Radar Sharing
Deployed turrets will share the radar with you now
FTA Cargo Container Upgrades
FTA banks now offer expansions for their cargo space, so if you've got the credits, you can upgrade your storage place there
NPC Ships
- Show the deployed turret weapons when selected
- Support for NPC ships using the repair laser
- Many small improvements to "A Hard Day of Work" and "Distress Call"
- When deciding against Kalypso during "Crash Course", Kalypso should attack one of the guards first to give the player some more time in the fight
- Further progress with the German translation (e.g. localized achievements)
- Skill to reduce the scan time by 50%
- Enkan and Enkan Pro shields have new prices
- Added a new CoC shield called "Myr".
- Upgrading cargo can crash
- Loadout switch shortcut crashes if the Inventory HUD is not open
- A ship without persons can crash the game
- Shield/Device level is not displayed/saved
- Ships in follow mode should leave the station in the same direction as the follow target
- Player owned turrets should drop cargo/equipment when not in detail mode
- Inventory HUD does not refresh for a different ship that has the same ship data as the previous one
- Turret Platforms: no interaction hints for Chat and Trade
- A sequence during "Tale of the Lost Luggage", where Dorobu wasn't selected as the mission target as it should have been
- Some Person_Death functions where the ship is preserved and could later cause errors
- Confusing Teal dialog on locked Pluto locations
- The calculated range of some weapons is too high
- Alien Pulse Laser and other weapons calculated DPS is too high
- Don't transfer cargo back in Lt_Devi_Dialog_Handler_Follower() as trades_freely is kept anyway now
- Transferred turret cargo/equipment/ship data weight free space is not checked during pickup
- Pirate faction underscores are still shown on locations
- The defend_nearby_ship link should not be temporarily lost when arriving late to an already landed ship
- "Escape Plan" skill level requirement is not updated
- Lt_Devi_Dialog_Handler_Follower() script crash
- Character selection screen: Seams on portrait background frames
- Savegame upgrade for "The Tyrant"
- Wrong Aluminium amount iss removed from the player's inventory during "Building a Bubble"
- Ben's Bubble wrong stats on first upgrade level
- Kudo Prime wrong faction assignment
- Pharma Missiles and Jolly-Rockets have double turn rate acceleration values
- A small cargo memory leak
- Typing p into the map marker input field triggers pause
- Not all menu buttons have a click sound
- Cooldown HUD: Animation flicker when invisible and recreated
For more information, read the original 1.7 patch note:
