Hotfix - Raft 1.06

Changelog
- Improved hitbox on recycler to prevent placing an unwanted item into the recycler instead of picking up a trash cube
- Domestic animals (Llama, Goat, Clucker) can no longer walk off the edge of your raft.
Bug fixes
- Domestic animals (Llama, Goat, Clucker) disappearing and/or being pulled down by waves (We believe this is fixed but weren't able to reproduce the bug ourselves)
- Duplicate windturbine by holding X while placing it
- Unreachable metal detector treasure (in air or inside mountains)
Changed files in this update