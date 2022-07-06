 Skip to content

Raft update for 6 July 2022

Hotfix - Raft 1.06

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog

  • Improved hitbox on recycler to prevent placing an unwanted item into the recycler instead of picking up a trash cube
  • Domestic animals (Llama, Goat, Clucker) can no longer walk off the edge of your raft.

Bug fixes

  • Domestic animals (Llama, Goat, Clucker) disappearing and/or being pulled down by waves (We believe this is fixed but weren't able to reproduce the bug ourselves)
  • Duplicate windturbine by holding X while placing it
  • Unreachable metal detector treasure (in air or inside mountains)

