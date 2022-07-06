 Skip to content

Lost Scavenger update for 6 July 2022

Small fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 9070456 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed inventory scroll, now items will not be hidden.
When trading, the unit of measure is slag
The vendor sells ready-to-use items, there will no longer be expired medicines.
Brew production now requires slag.
Some items have been removed from sale.
Prices for repairing items have been fixed, now the cost is affected by the degree of wear.

