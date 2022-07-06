Fixed inventory scroll, now items will not be hidden.
When trading, the unit of measure is slag
The vendor sells ready-to-use items, there will no longer be expired medicines.
Brew production now requires slag.
Some items have been removed from sale.
Prices for repairing items have been fixed, now the cost is affected by the degree of wear.
Lost Scavenger update for 6 July 2022
Small fixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update