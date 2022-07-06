- We have added Italian language to the game.
- We have added a different icon for aged wines.
- We have fixed a bug that blocked a tile in the path with a collider.
- We have fixed a bug that caused the game to crash when exiting to Windows.
- We have fixed a bug that caused that when loading game some wall elements fell to the floor if there was an object in front of them.
- We have fixed a bug that caused that it was not possible to complete missions that requested grain ferment.
- We have fixed a bug that caused that when "â" was to be displayed, the letter "ł" would appear.
Travellers Rest update for 6 July 2022
v0.5.1.8 - Italian language added
