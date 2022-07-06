 Skip to content

Pwnk update for 6 July 2022

Pwnk V0.12.1 is released! 6 new games!

New Games:

1. Pwnk Draw
  • A multiplayer Pictionary battle between 2 streamers' teams!
  • Each streamer will receive one word to draw, the answer is a compound word that uses the 2 words.
  • The viewers must guess what the streamers are drawing together.
    How to win:
  • The first viewer to guess the compound word correctly will earn points for the team. After many rounds, the team with the most points will win!
    *Please note, currently due to technical issues, when playing Pwnk Draw, the in-game cam will be disabled, but you can still voice chat with your opponent!
2. Pwnk Rescue
  • A new team vs team arcade game!
  • Viewers first guess a 4-digit number to spawn their birds, closer guess = bigger birds! Birds will also grow bigger by eating dots in the air.
  • Streamers must save these birds from hitting the ground. Streamer Controls: use A, D, and space keys to move.
    How to win:
  • Each time the streamer bounces the bird back into the air will score points for the team.
  • Bounce bigger birds will score more points, and the team with the most points wins!
3. Shanghai Poker
  • It's a brain exercise 24 game. Make the number 24 from the four numbers shown. You can add, subtract, multiply and divide by using the 4 numbers provided to solve the problem. Enter the math formula to make it equal to 24.
4. Pwnk 90s
  • Is this item from the 90s?
5. Pwnk Animal
  • Does this animal exist?
6. Pwnk Actor
  • Guess the movie by the actor or actress!

New language support:

Added Traditional Chinese (Majority of the game should be translated.)

Improvements:

  • Pwnk Defense: Added an auto speed-up battle feature. Balanced units' cost and stats
  • Much Improved settings menu!
  • Streamers can now change collecting answer time for stream delay and game language!
  • Audio and other settings can be changed during games now.
  • Improved in-game leaderboard for mini-games, now streamers can hide the in-game leaderboard to look at the answer longer.
  • Added new character animation for Olympwnks.
  • Fixed lag issue in Pwnk Royale when there are more than 400 players.
  • Improved lobby BGM and SFX
