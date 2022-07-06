Hotfix: v0.8.5.5
Fixes:
- Fixed some catalog/pamphlet icons overlaying each other
- Fixed some issues relating to lighting breaking in rooms
- Fixed staff showing on facility list entry when it shouldn't
- Fixed some issues relating to objectives not appearing/restarting
Changes:
- Increased the capacity of the highest tier water pump
- Improved tooltip on warnings for low capacity on boosters
- Improved the Staff Hiring menu
- Made it more clear that a "Bathroom" is different to an "En-suite Bathroom" by changing its name to "Public Restroom" as well as changing its icon
- Improved the Facilities list menu (Added staff count to facility list entries and new "not functioning" icon + general sizing/layout changes)
