 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Hotel Magnate update for 6 July 2022

Hotfix: v0.8.5.5

Share · View all patches · Build 9069613 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hotfix: v0.8.5.5

Fixes:

  • Fixed some catalog/pamphlet icons overlaying each other
  • Fixed some issues relating to lighting breaking in rooms
  • Fixed staff showing on facility list entry when it shouldn't
  • Fixed some issues relating to objectives not appearing/restarting

Changes:

  • Increased the capacity of the highest tier water pump
  • Improved tooltip on warnings for low capacity on boosters
  • Improved the Staff Hiring menu
  • Made it more clear that a "Bathroom" is different to an "En-suite Bathroom" by changing its name to "Public Restroom" as well as changing its icon
  • Improved the Facilities list menu (Added staff count to facility list entries and new "not functioning" icon + general sizing/layout changes)

Changed files in this update

Hotel Magnate Content Depot 832361
  • Loading history…
Hotel Magnate Mac Depot Depot 832362
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link