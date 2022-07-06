What's New In Version 1.0.3

- added a "Back" button to go back to the map when you start a mission and are on deck screen should you change your mind
- moved the "Suggest Cards" to the bottom near the "Clear" deck and renamed it to "Auto" to make space for the new "Back" button
- updated the tutorial texts to reflect the changes
- now you can choose your partner in the deck screen by just clicking on the portrait. You no longer have to deselect the current partner and then select a new one
- this fixes some issues when entering a fight where a hero can't be used, forcing you to use new deck button (not very clear)
- added information in the card itself about the upgrading system, now will display some info if you try to upgrade before the Third Awakening (when it unlocks the upgrading feature)
- now the mana cost of the cards is displayed also in the deck building screen
