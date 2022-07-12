Time on Frog Island is Out Now!

Hey everyone!

We are so excited to be here on launch day for Time on Frog Island!

This has been a true labour of love for the talent development team at Half Past Yellow, who have created a wonderfully froggy paradise for players to explore.

Our launch trailer gives you a great look at life on Frog Island and you are cordially invited to sing-a-long with our original Time on Frog Island song!

We can't wait to see what you think of Time on Frog Island, if you're playing let us know what you think, if you're streaming, tag us so we can share!

Thank you to everyone who has followed along with development on Time on Frog Island and we hope you have an absolute blast exploring every nook and cranny of the island!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1717510/Time_on_Frog_Island/

Follow the developers on Twitter

Join the Discord