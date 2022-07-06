 Skip to content

B100X - Auto Dungeon RPG update for 6 July 2022

v1.5.2 has been released.

Build 9068690 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Improvements
  • Bug reports can now be submitted when an error occurs during the game startup process.
Fixes
  • Fixed a bug that in some environments, “INI-STM-001” error is displayed in rare cases and the game cannot be started.
  • Fixed a bug in which the previous cause-of-death log would remain displayed upon completion of the next challenge if the game was set to auto-challenge after a defeat and the cause-of-death log displayed after the defeat was not closed.
  • Fixed a bug that prevented ads from being displayed on Android.
  • Fixed a bug that caused the game to freeze/crash in some cases.
