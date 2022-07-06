v1.5.2 has been released.

Improvements
- Bug reports can now be submitted when an error occurs during the game startup process.
Fixes
- Fixed a bug that in some environments, “INI-STM-001” error is displayed in rare cases and the game cannot be started.
- Fixed a bug in which the previous cause-of-death log would remain displayed upon completion of the next challenge if the game was set to auto-challenge after a defeat and the cause-of-death log displayed after the defeat was not closed.
- Fixed a bug that prevented ads from being displayed on Android.
- Fixed a bug that caused the game to freeze/crash in some cases.
Changed files in this update