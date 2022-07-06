- Death Lootbag despawn increase from 2 min to 4 mins
- Fixed the drop lootbag from flying away after player dies
- Changed digging in dirt loot from clay to DIRT ːsteamfacepalmː
- Added missing major craftable item needed to make majority of pants armor 'Hero of Oblivion'
- Added Clay to mortar
- Added Grim Reaper to more locations (Grim Reaper need souls to grant player access to new things)
Starting Life In Another World Naked update for 6 July 2022
Update v0.001b
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update