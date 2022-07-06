 Skip to content

Starting Life In Another World Naked update for 6 July 2022

Update v0.001b

Share · View all patches · Build 9068674 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Death Lootbag despawn increase from 2 min to 4 mins
  • Fixed the drop lootbag from flying away after player dies
  • Changed digging in dirt loot from clay to DIRT ːsteamfacepalmː
  • Added missing major craftable item needed to make majority of pants armor 'Hero of Oblivion'
  • Added Clay to mortar
  • Added Grim Reaper to more locations (Grim Reaper need souls to grant player access to new things)
