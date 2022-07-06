PATCH 0.22.07.06

Full Patch Log for 0.22.07.06

UPDATE NOTES

As this update switches engines from UE4 to UE5 it will require most of the game to be redownloaded, I have taken the time to rebuild the save system so it is able to load peoples save games from UE4 on UE5, so no data will be lost in this update process.

Major Fixes/Changes Only

Updated

• ENGINE UPDATED TO UNREAL ENGINE 5

• Game now defaults to DX12 over DX11.

• Nanite Virtualized Geometry Enabled for DX12.

• AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.0 added.

• Graphics menu updated to reflect engine update.

• NVIDIA NIS upscaler support added.

• NVIDIA DLSS updated to version 2.4.3.

• Updated Researched Bench to show blueprint unlocks.

• UE4 Apex destructible meshes updated to UE5 Chaos geometry collections.

• Vehicles now dead stop when being dismounted.

• Shelves can now be placed on both side of a wall.

• Experience Multiplier max limit increased to 10x.

• Vehicle parts search chance increased at Junk Yard.

• Increase bunker loot grade drop chance by 40 percent.

• Crafting process will now fail at the end of a craft if the requested tool is missing.

Added

• Added new item Mesh Door - This can now be unlocked at the Research Bench.

• Added new item Shocks Absorbers - These can be added to reduce ground damage done to your vehicles.

• Lost and found markers added to Map Stands.

• Added RGB neon color.

• Added refuelling sound.

• Destructible Brick Doorways have been added to some loot zones - these will be father integrated into the loot system in future updates.

• Added strobe lights to bunker.

• Added new item Fluorescent Lamp - This can now be unlocked via the research table.

• Added Server Wipe Cycle to server settings and browser UI.

Fixes

• Optimized Researched Trees.

• Frame Rate Optimizations.

• Fixed level tiles not unloading for hosts.

• Fixed sand missing from furnace allowed item list.

• Fixed Research Trees icon colors not updating for the amount of research points.

• Fixed Traders item not passing item grades and colors.

• Fixed Research Bench not loading researched blueprints.

• Fixed characters being sent flying when dismounting a vehicle.

• Fixed NPCs not being moved and being stuck in T-Pose.

• Fixed Banner Health Loop bug when damage is dealt past zero.

• Fixed ammo reload exploit.

• Fixed de-sync issue with dropped items on foundations and ceilings.

• Fixed bunker rad level timers.

• Fixed food decaying not passing its stacked amount.

• Fixed network overflow due to large clutters of bases.

• Added loading fixed for UE4 data loading on UE5.

• Reworked net base building health system.

• Fixed bug where some base parts would lose their health values.

• Fixed Market trash piles not being networked synced.

• Fixed selected item health not saving when entering a vehicle.

• Fixed the anti-cheat not closing down on game crash.

If you experience any graphic glitches with this update, try update your graphic drivers if this doesn't help disable Nantie in the graphic settings, if you're getting issues running DX12 you can launch the game via the steam library in DX11.

Mesh Door



Shocks Absorbers



Fluorescent Lamp



RGB neons



Localization updates do take time so if there are any missing translations, please be aware these will be translated in future updates.

As always if you find any issues or bugs, please report them in-game or via the discord group, if there’s major issues or you wish to discuss them in more detail feel free to on the discord group, I do try my best to test every update best that I can but at the end of the day I’m only one person :-). Thank you everyone for your support and feedback.