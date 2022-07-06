Beta Branch 0.1

Thanks for all the feedback so far - keep it coming please.
- fixed 3 known server crashes
- increased pickaxe durability from 170 to 300
- increased sickle durability from 170 to 300
- increased durability on stoneaxe from 140 to 200
- reduced sandstorm amount by 50%
- increased cactus flesh drop rates to 150%
- increased wood drop on hatchets by 20%, on axes by 40%
- lowered stamina consumption from 4 to 3 per pickup
- lowered water crafting time by ~35%
- increased fiber bandage healing from 30 to 60
- nerfed drudge leading precision
- nerfed harasser throwing precision
Changed depots in publictest-closed branch