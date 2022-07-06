 Skip to content

Last Oasis update for 6 July 2022

Beta Branch 0.1

Share · View all patches · Build 9067664 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Thanks for all the feedback so far - keep it coming please.

  • fixed 3 known server crashes
  • increased pickaxe durability from 170 to 300
  • increased sickle durability from 170 to 300
  • increased durability on stoneaxe from 140 to 200
  • reduced sandstorm amount by 50%
  • increased cactus flesh drop rates to 150%
  • increased wood drop on hatchets by 20%, on axes by 40%
  • lowered stamina consumption from 4 to 3 per pickup
  • lowered water crafting time by ~35%
  • increased fiber bandage healing from 30 to 60
  • nerfed drudge leading precision
  • nerfed harasser throwing precision

