 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Inside the Backrooms update for 6 July 2022

Version 0.1.5

Share · View all patches · Build 9067397 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

FIXES:

  • [VR] Camera jitter when interacting with an object
  • [VR] Player was able to move the body outside the locker while hidding
  • [VR] Sometimes entities attacks/follows a wrong player position
  • [VR] After getting out from a locker, sometimes the player moves to a wrong position
  • [VR] Now if you are interacting with some object, you can use both hands
  • Safebox document overlaping image bug
  • Player was able to crouch in the water
  • Party monster didn't show up in the motion tracker

IMPROVES

  • Now you can equip the radio by pressing [R]
  • Now the hammer and tracker items can be picked up by all the players
  • VR Controller Speed transition is now smooth

VR Controls changed:
Inventory now open by pressing Secondary button [Left Controller]
Run control is now performed by pressing left joystick button.
Pause Menu is now open by pressing primary button [Left controller]

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link