Version 0.1.5

FIXES:
- [VR] Camera jitter when interacting with an object
- [VR] Player was able to move the body outside the locker while hidding
- [VR] Sometimes entities attacks/follows a wrong player position
- [VR] After getting out from a locker, sometimes the player moves to a wrong position
- [VR] Now if you are interacting with some object, you can use both hands
- Safebox document overlaping image bug
- Player was able to crouch in the water
- Party monster didn't show up in the motion tracker
IMPROVES
- Now you can equip the radio by pressing [R]
- Now the hammer and tracker items can be picked up by all the players
- VR Controller Speed transition is now smooth
VR Controls changed:
Inventory now open by pressing Secondary button [Left Controller]
Run control is now performed by pressing left joystick button.
Pause Menu is now open by pressing primary button [Left controller]
Changed files in this update