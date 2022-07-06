 Skip to content

Sword of the Stars: The Pit 2 update for 6 July 2022

Update 1.0.20

Added

  • Tarka Male enemy.
  • Venom Sword (AKA Spicy Stabby).
  • Adamantium Sword (Bub!)
  • Laser Sword (Not what you think, Disney!)
  • Vorpal Blade (Snicker-snack).
  • Maab (It's a lore thing).
  • Alternative "No Ammo" weapon stats added for appropriate weapons (eg. a Combat Baton can still do melee damage when charges are exhausted).
  • Flee behavior feedback.
  • Knockback visual flair.
  • Start floor grace period to AI Sensors (You have a moment to orient yourself before the screaming starts).

Changed

  • Grenade throw-tracing improvements.
  • Throwing skill useage incorporated (skill improves from using grenades and xp).
  • Push functionality added to TK Fist attack.
  • Paralysis Ray added to Hopkinite Green Man and Maintenance Master.
  • ID Bio-Mod interface (Double-Click or Right-Click Use to access a menu instead of dragging Bio-Mods on top of the Scanning Analyzer or Diagnostic Chip).
  • Increase / Decrease Mini-Map hot-keys (i.e. "Shift -" "Shift +")

Fixed

  • Proteans properly do corrosive damage to melee weapons.
  • Destroyed door interact bug fixed.
  • Razor-Fists equipped durability bug fixed.
  • Turret Knockback bug fixed.
