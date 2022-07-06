Update 1.0.20
Added
- Tarka Male enemy.
- Venom Sword (AKA Spicy Stabby).
- Adamantium Sword (Bub!)
- Laser Sword (Not what you think, Disney!)
- Vorpal Blade (Snicker-snack).
- Maab (It's a lore thing).
- Alternative "No Ammo" weapon stats added for appropriate weapons (eg. a Combat Baton can still do melee damage when charges are exhausted).
- Flee behavior feedback.
- Knockback visual flair.
- Start floor grace period to AI Sensors (You have a moment to orient yourself before the screaming starts).
Changed
- Grenade throw-tracing improvements.
- Throwing skill useage incorporated (skill improves from using grenades and xp).
- Push functionality added to TK Fist attack.
- Paralysis Ray added to Hopkinite Green Man and Maintenance Master.
- ID Bio-Mod interface (Double-Click or Right-Click Use to access a menu instead of dragging Bio-Mods on top of the Scanning Analyzer or Diagnostic Chip).
- Increase / Decrease Mini-Map hot-keys (i.e. "Shift -" "Shift +")
Fixed
- Proteans properly do corrosive damage to melee weapons.
- Destroyed door interact bug fixed.
- Razor-Fists equipped durability bug fixed.
- Turret Knockback bug fixed.
Changed files in this update