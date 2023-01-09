The Eyes of Ara version 1.5 update

What's this, a new patch for The Eyes of Ara? That's right! Patch 1.5 is now live, and with it comes a few optimizations and improvements:
FPS Limiter
A new Limit Frame Rate option added to the Display Settings. This will allow you to cap the frame rate to your desired limit (or unlimited), such as when syncing the FPS to your monitor's refresh rate.
The first time you load the game after downloading the patch this will default to 60fps.
Engine Update
The game has been updated to use the latest version of Unity. Visually you shouldn't notice anything different, but this does bring with it a bunch of performance optimizations under the hood, so users running on older PCs may experience improved performance.
Puzzle Updates
- Chapter 1: The six-tile ceiling puzzle has been changed to only require the tiles to be rotated into the correct orientation, and no longer requires this to also be done in the correct order. A small change that should make this early-game puzzle less confusing (and save me from answering emails about this until the end of time).
- Chapter 3: The laboratory PC's display has been updated to make it more obvious that two steps are required to unlock the PC.
Changed files in this update