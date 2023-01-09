The Eyes of Ara version 1.5 update

What's this, a new patch for The Eyes of Ara? That's right! Patch 1.5 is now live, and with it comes a few optimizations and improvements:

FPS Limiter

A new Limit Frame Rate option added to the Display Settings. This will allow you to cap the frame rate to your desired limit (or unlimited), such as when syncing the FPS to your monitor's refresh rate.

The first time you load the game after downloading the patch this will default to 60fps.

The game has been updated to use the latest version of Unity. Visually you shouldn't notice anything different, but this does bring with it a bunch of performance optimizations under the hood, so users running on older PCs may experience improved performance.