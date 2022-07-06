 Skip to content

Gloomhaven update for 6 July 2022

V.27969 Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue in Multiplayer where buying an item immediately after two Players create new Mercs at the same time, could result in Clients being unable to buy more items
  • Fixed an issue in Multiplayer that could result in a crash if one player is leveling up a Merc at the same time as another player creating a new Merc

