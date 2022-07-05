 Skip to content

Shell Out Showdown update for 5 July 2022

Update Notes for Jul 5th

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed issues with player HUD and redesigned it to show player item capacity
  • Fixed issues with item exchange unreliability and being unable to pickup litter because your inventory is full from receiving an item when it was already full
  • Player selection solo vs multiplayer merged to simplify flow
  • Other tweaks to fix issues with team mode getting into edge case conditions that break gameplay

