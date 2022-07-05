Update Notes for Jul 5th

- Fixed issues with player HUD and redesigned it to show player item capacity
- Fixed issues with item exchange unreliability and being unable to pickup litter because your inventory is full from receiving an item when it was already full
- Player selection solo vs multiplayer merged to simplify flow
- Other tweaks to fix issues with team mode getting into edge case conditions that break gameplay
Shell Out Showdown update for 5 July 2022
