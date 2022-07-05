Beta 9.1.2 - AI Improvements, Fixes

Hey there! I've got a smaller update today with some AI improvements and important fixes. Check out the full list below. Cheerio!
Changes
- AI: Units will now try to avoid marked (visible + enemy) landmines (and potentially other future dangers)
- AI: Units are better at getting to water when on fire
- AI: Snipers will no longer move to avoid friendly fire (since they cannot friendly fire)
- AI: Engineers should properly put out building fires before trying to repair them
- AI: Improved squad flanking
- Adjusted way campaign progress is saved - should copy over for existing files (may need to exit/restart game)
- Weapon target cursor/sights now drawn while reloading
- Added "Exit" key to end-of-battle buttons
- Added "Hold" underlay for end-of-battle buttons (retry, barracks, etc)
- Made end-of-battle buttons less transparent
- T-Rex can no longer become a hero, at least not in the game
- Disabled heroes on "Min(e)d the River"
- Minor performance enhancements
Fixes
- Fixed bug where mission progress is sometimes not saved
- Fixed hero-death screenshot position when zoomed in
- Fixed bug where battle wouldn't end if only AI and neutral buildings remain
- Fixed bug where missions with same name count as being completed
- Fixed end-of-battle stats being semi-transparent and controls unresponsive after retreating when zoomed in
- Fixed three-player missions not ending when player team is defeated (campaign only)
- Fixed mission completion progress getting overwritten when changing game modes and replaying mission
- Minor pathfinding fixes
- Fixed some memory leaks
Changed files in this update