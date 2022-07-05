 Skip to content

SurrounDead update for 5 July 2022

Patch 1.0.7e - Wheels Up - Improvements

Patch 1.0.7e - Wheels Up - Improvements · Build 9067150

CONTENT/FEATURES:

  • Buildable ammo container added
  • Wall light added
  • Energy bar added (gives the player energy)

CHANGES:

  • Harvestable object 'Boulder' mesh changed
  • Lamps save if their turned on or not when loading game
  • Deers and rabbits will always spawn at least '1' raw meat
  • Rabbit health decreased
  • Hunter scope zoom in increased
  • Animation on tutorial text stops when close to it
  • If you have a GPS, for 20 minutes after death a marker will appear on the map showing death location
  • Medical containers will only give medical items
  • Increased radius around buildable that loot and enemies wont spawn (items like chairs or lamps, wont stop this)
  • Adjusted player spawns so you're closer to areas with POIs
  • Adjustments to night vision post process
  • For now, as long as a building piece (when in build mode) isn't floating, you can place it anywhere (this will change as the building system is improved)
  • More buildables can be stacked now
  • Increased radiation zombie health, damage and vision

BUG FIXES:

  • Possible fix for ghost item bug after loading save, etc
  • Fixed bridge collision
