Patch 1.0.7e - Wheels Up - Improvements

CONTENT/FEATURES:
- Buildable ammo container added
- Wall light added
- Energy bar added (gives the player energy)
CHANGES:
- Harvestable object 'Boulder' mesh changed
- Lamps save if their turned on or not when loading game
- Deers and rabbits will always spawn at least '1' raw meat
- Rabbit health decreased
- Hunter scope zoom in increased
- Animation on tutorial text stops when close to it
- If you have a GPS, for 20 minutes after death a marker will appear on the map showing death location
- Medical containers will only give medical items
- Increased radius around buildable that loot and enemies wont spawn (items like chairs or lamps, wont stop this)
- Adjusted player spawns so you're closer to areas with POIs
- Adjustments to night vision post process
- For now, as long as a building piece (when in build mode) isn't floating, you can place it anywhere (this will change as the building system is improved)
- More buildables can be stacked now
- Increased radiation zombie health, damage and vision
BUG FIXES:
- Possible fix for ghost item bug after loading save, etc
- Fixed bridge collision
